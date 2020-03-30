Mike Tyson told how his playful tiger bit the girl’s hand (photo)

By Maria Batterbury in Sport

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson recalled an unpleasant incident that occurred with him and his Bengal tiger Kenya.

Someone climbed over my fence and started to play with a tiger. The animal didn’t know the girl, and had an accident. They tried to sue me, until it became clear that she jumped the fence and entered the territory of the tiger. Besides, I had a lot of money when I saw that tiger did to her hand, I gave her 250 thousand dollars.

You can’t imagine that tigers are capable of doing to human flesh. I myself could not. I was a fool. These cats cannot be domesticated, this is not supposed to happen. They can kill you accidentally, without even intending to do so. They are very strong, especially when you play with them rough. You push them, they push back and you’re dead. I loved my tigers. Slept with them. Shouldn’t keep them in your house. Thought they I have the manual. I was wrong, “—said Tyson in an interview with The Sun.

Note that Kenya was a real favorite boxer — she went on the heels of his master, and even slept with him in bed. Trainers said that in thirty years of practice have never seen a white tiger followed by someone, as did Kenya. But as they say, the predatory nature of the beast is not brought up.

