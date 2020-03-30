Mike Tyson twice sent to knockdown of Muhammad Ali (video)

At the time, while people around the world sit at home in quarantine and one after another canceled sports events, including scheduled Boxing matches, world Boxing super series (WBSS) held a virtual tournament among the legends.

In the final match met the Americans Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. In the first round, Ali sent the rival to a knock-down, but in the second and fifth visited on the canvas of the ring itself. In the end, the fight lasted all 12 rounds, after which the judges unanimously gave the victory to Tyson— 114:111, 114:111, 114:111.

Note that in real life, the meeting of Ali and Tyson in the Boxing ring was impossible. If Mohammed, in December 1981 held his last fight, losing to canadian Trevor Berbice, the first fight with Mike dates back to March 1985, which was a series of 37 successful exits in the ring.

