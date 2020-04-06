Mike Tyson was offered 10 thousand dollars for the fight with a gorilla

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson recently spoke about his sexual adventures, in an interview with The Sun remembered how at the end of the 1980s almost came to blows with a gorilla at the zoo.

“I remember that he paid money to the employee of the zoo in new York, so he opened it just for me and Robin (the ex-wife of boxer. — Ed.). There was a gorilla with a silver stripe on the back, who used to bully all the other gorillas, who was sitting with her in the cage. They were so huge and frightening, but the eyes were like an innocent child. Then I suggested the zoo worker 10 thousand dollars to let me into the cage and allowed to teach this bully with a silver stripe! But I was refused”, — quotes Mike Tyson , a British publication.

Recall that the 53-year — old Tyson is still the youngest world champion in Boxing heavyweight champion (he won the belt in 20 years, four months and 22 days). Iron Mike occasionally has starred in more than 55 films, shows and serials.

.

