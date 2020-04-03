Mikhail politseymako became a father for the fourth time

By Maria Batterbury

We have a great news for all fans of the popular Russian actor Mikhail politseymako. He became a father for the fourth time! The details of the happy event in our material.

Life goes on, even though the pandemic coronavirus. And today receiving congratulations known in show business couple. Mikhail politseymako and his wife Larisa again became parents.

They had a third daughter. The baby was named Maria. Actor of a movie in Instagram posted a photo from the hospital, saying that once again became a father.

The child was born in one of the Moscow clinics on March 30.

Also we will remind that 43-year-old Mikhail politseymako with his wife Larissa has a daughter Sophia and Emilia. Also, he is the eldest son of Nikita from his marriage to actress Olga Lysak.

