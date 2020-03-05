Milevsky again won the super Cup and made a surprise offer Blokhin (photos, video)

Three Ukrainian footballer Artem Milevskiy, Oleksandr Noyok and Yevhen Khacheridi — part of the current national champion of the Brest “Dynamo” won the Cup of Belarus. In the match for the trophy at the stadium of FC “Minsk” team of Ukrainians defeated the wards of the ex-coach of “Dawn” Yuri Vernidub from Soligorsk Shakhtar — 2:0.

Note that the mil sent off in the 49th minute of the match for two yellow cards, Noyok was replaced in the 80th minute, and newcomer Khacheridi entire meeting was spent on the bench.

“Favorite locker room in Minsk. The third in a row,” wrote Artem Milevskiy in Instagram by posting your photo with the super bowl.

By the way, Milevsky has dedicated the latest issue on his YouTube channel “Mile” that is the match for the super Cup of Belarus and the arrival of a visit from his friend and partner in “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Aliyev. In particular, with a bottle of champagne in the hands of 35-year-old forward asked to visit for tea and cake to their ex-coach Oleg Blokhin. Funny thing…

“Master, for me and my team has become a tradition to win cups and Super Cups and become the champion. This video begins my Kent Sanya Aliyev, who came, as it turned out, the luck. It turns out that in Minsk it many people know, learn and respect. Perhaps even more than in Kiev.

Any final is a lot of emotion. I never thought that the arbitrator was removed. I would like to say a big thank you to the team. For helping me out on the field. And we have successfully begun a season,” — said Artem Milevskiy.

Note that in the Brest “Dynamo” Artem Milevsky won the championship, the Cup and three domestic super Cup.

Photo of FC “Dinamo” (Brest), Instagram

