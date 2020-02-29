Miley Cyrus: Ariana Grande takes over his title as “Party In the USA” !

Share on Facebook

Miley Cyrus has something to be proud of. Ariana Grande has just resumed one of his tubes mythical : “Party In The USA” at an event.

Ariana Grande pays tribute to his great girlfriend Miley Cyrus. In fact, while she was taking a good time in a bar, the young singer has picked ” Party In The USA “. A beautiful performance that should delight the performer to be original. MCE TV says it all.

Miley Cyrus needs to shudder from pleasure. While the star file the perfect love with Cody Simpson, Ariana Grande, tour, took advantage of a stint in a bar to use one of his titles. We know Great and his taste for the times. It must also say that she knows almost everything sing.

Finally, this time, it is not an imitation but a recovery in its sauce of the title ” Party In The USA “ by Miley Cyrus. Then posted it on Twitter and its ilk, the video is already unanimously. In any case, it already has several thousand views and has been massively shared on social networks.

While she sips a drink with her friends, Ariana Grande decides to push the song. She then goes on with this title iconic Miley Cyrus. It should be said that she was resting, she went on dates on the occasion of his tour : ” Sweetener World Tour “.

In this little pub, very family friendly, we can say that everyone was proud of his performance. The small crowd is even set to support Ariana Grande, who took ” Party In The USA “ with a microphone in hand. Sitting on the counter, it seems to put out the fire and most importantly have a good time.

In addition to her vocal performances, which has already sang alongside Miley Cyrus has been seen in the arms of a young stranger. Some even go so far as to say that it would be her boyfriend of the moment. Finally, these are just rumors that Ariana has neither denied nor confirmed. To follow !