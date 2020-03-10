Miley Cyrus disgusted: it is blocked by the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Miley Cyrus cancels her concert in Australia because of the sars coronavirus. Despite everything, the singer will be just the same as donations to the fire.

Big disappointment for fans of Miley Cyrus. Due to the coronavirus, the interpreter of We Can’t Stop must cancel his concert in Australia. MCE TV says it all !

The virus is continuing to spread. For months, the epidemic is ravaging more and more regions of the world. Today, France has even had to put in place new measures. In fact, since Sunday evening, the events of more than 1 000 people cancel each other out as and.

As well, Coachella will not take place. M Pokora will not be able to ensure the rest of his tour. The football matches are played behind closed doors. And Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had to postpone their wedding. In fact, Miley Cyrus is no exception to the rule. The ex of Liam Hemsworth, therefore, must cancel his concert in Australia.

She then released a strong text on his account Insta to apologize , and to prevent its fans. Miley Cyrus seems to be very disappointed, but explained that it is necessary to protect themselves.

Miley Cyrus the face of the coronavirus !

In fact, Miley Cyrus announced that she was responding to the ” recommendations of the governments local, federal and international. “ According to it, those fighting to limit the transmission of the disease. Thus, the star has made the choice to cancel his trip to Australia and will not be able to ensure his concert.

But the star has good reasons. In fact, she wants to protect her health and that of his team. But Miley Cyrus has a big heart, and intends to continue his fight. It was then held to announce that she would make donations for the victims of Australia.

From July 2019, the country’s forests are being ravaged by fires uncontrollable. The star had already lent his support to the victims, explaining that she had experienced the same situation. In fact, the young woman had had to deal with a fire in California that had destroyed his home.