Miley Cyrus is preparing an album, much more rock’n’roll ! MCE TV tells you more.

Singer Miley Cyrus is in full preparation of his next album. An album that it would have had to come out in 2019 ! But luckily, his fans have been very patient ! But until when ?

Miley Cyrus was indeed out his new record “She Is Miley Cyrus” in 2019. Moreover, its release date has been pushed back. In fact, the young woman had had to undergo a vocal cord surgery in November 2019. But since then, there has been more news on this album !

The fans are then just two other singles including “Slide Away” released in the fall of 2019. But it was good news for the fans of the singer. Indeed, it has finally given more details on this long awaited album ! It tells you everything.

Miley Cyrus: a album very rock’n’roll

On australian radio, Miley Cyrus has given more details on his new album. ” We are super close to the exit. I feel now a certain urgency. I’m ready to go. “she announced. It was about time ! The fans were beginning to seriously lose patience. Here’s a good news.

But, by the way ? What should we expect ? Well, the singer has shared that this new album was going to be very rock’n’roll. ” There is a kind of energy to the Joan Jett ” said the star. Joan Jett this is the famous rocker american, author of the tube ” I love Rock’n’roll “. The singer has also collaborated with Mark Ronson on some of the tracks from the album.

Finally, the singer made a point to clarify one last thing. ” If 2019 was talking about rupture, 2020 shall speak of the executioners of hearts,” she said. In fact, in 2019 Miley Cyrus divorced actor Liam Hemsworth. This is said ! Waiting for the release of his album, the singer has, to date, very few dates scheduled in 2020, and none in Paris.