Miley Cyrus on stage: it resumes the australian band Jet !

Share on Facebook

Miley Cyrus does not cease to play the rock stars. While it has a lot in studio, the former Hannah Montana takes over a tube of the group Jet.

Miley Cyrus is again displayed on stage. Rather than repeat one of his greatest pieces, she has sung a tube of the australian group Jet. MCE TV says it all.

Well, Miley never ceases to surprise us. Indeed, the star did not have cold eyes, and likes to play the rock stars. We may say, she has come a long way since Hannah Montana. Then, his married life with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, seem to have re-invigorated.

We, therefore, find our Miley Cyrus, more provoc than ever. It must be said that his last relationship, before Cody had been somewhat restrained. Yes, between Liam and Miley, it was rather toxic. Finally, it seems to have taken the bull by the beast.

On his last post Insta, so we can see our very dear Miley Cyrus, microphone in hand. She has quite the attitude of a rocker. The first notes are immediately known. It isa piece famous Jet : ” are you gonna be my girl? “.

Miley Cyrus resumes Jet: she tease her concert in Melbourne

Miley Cyrus is a big fan of Jet. In any case, his vocal performance is remarkable. Also, the star took the opportunity to teaser a grand return on stage. In fact, it is not for nothing that she has taken a piece of the australian group.

“I take a classic, world-famous Jet, ‘Are you gonna be my girl?’ the 13 march in Melbourne at the bushfire Relief Concert ! I come with Lil Nas X! You’ll never guess what you reserve under our sleeves “, said Miley Cyrus, in the caption of the post.

Yes, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will occur, therefore to help Australians, since the destructive fires lately. The money raised will be donated to various associations. Among these, an australian subsidiary of WWF and the Foundation for rural renewal and regional.