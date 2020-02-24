Miley Cyrus will give a benefit concert for Australia !

Miley Cyrus will give a benefit concert in Australia. The funds will be used to rebuild the country after the fires this summer.

Singer Miley Cyrus has made an announcement on Instagram. In effect, it will give a benefit concert for Australia. The funds will be donated to associations which undertake to put the country in a state. MCETV you said it all.

Miley Cyrus has already in the past expressed his desire to do more for the ecology. As well, she has found the way to do it. Actually, the young woman will sing to raise funds for the Australia. The concert will take place on 13 march in Melbourne. The country was struck with terrible fires for the month of September.The flames have ravaged.

Also, this is not the first time that Miley Cyrus is committed to Australia. From the beginning of the disaster, it has made a huge donation. Actually the singer has given over three million dollars to a foundation helping victims. However, it is not the only one. Leonardo DiCaprio, or Kylie Jenner for example, are also mobilised.

See this publication on Instagram AUSTRALIA! I’m headlining the World Tour the Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne! This one-night only event will take place at Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park. Tickets go on sale at 2pm AEDT tomorrow, Tuesday 25th February (Los Angeles, USA My, 24 Feb 2020 at 7:00 pm PST) from www.ticketek.com.au Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires. A publication shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on 23 Feb. 2020 at 3 :27 am PST

MILEY CYRUS SINGLE ?

The singer was she separated from Cody Simpson? It is possible. Miley Cyrus has removed their photos from his account Instagram. However, the two young people were accomplices on the social networks. It will have to wait for an official announcement.

Divorced from Liam Hemsworth since January, the actress regrets, may be this separation. However, the two exs are not ready to reconnect. The actor of Hunger Games said, ” don’t ever want to get back together with her “. But then, what happened ? One thing is for sure, with his concert, Miley Cyrus has something to get busy.