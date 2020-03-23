Military NATO ships sent to the Black sea

Боевые корабли НАТО направляются в Черное море

Warships Second permanent naval group (SNMG-2) of the North Atlantic Alliance are sent to the Black sea, informs “Interfax” with reference to the Istanbul information portals.

According to the latest information, the ships passed through the Dardanelles Strait and move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

The NATO team consists of the flagship of the canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton, the Italian frigate Virginio Fasan and Turkish frigate TCG Salihreis. In addition, they were to join came from the Romanian port the frigate Regina Maria.

