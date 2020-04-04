Milla Jovovich celebrated the birthday of the middle daughter of Dashiel

The girl was five years old. In connection with the joyful event in the family, Milla gently congratulated their child to Instagram.

Star posted in photoblog pictures of Desiel with the birthday celebration and thanked everyone who made the effort to get it beautifully with balloons and cake.

“Happy birthday, my little sweet doll! Desiel today 5 years and we have a quarantine party! I can’t believe she’s already so grown up, but I assure you she’s as lovely and amazing as the day I was born. She’s so kind, and for five years she was never capricious. If I ban something, she is quiet and understanding when I explain to her why she shouldn’t do it. I’ve never seen anyone more calm than my middle child,” praised the famous mother daughter.

Jovovich also said that birthday cake of Dashiel was made with observance of safety conditions – masters worked in masks and gloves.