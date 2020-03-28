Millie Bobby Brown: the real reason why she razed the crane !

Share on Facebook

The young actress Millie Bobby Brown had to shave the skull for his role in the series Stranger Things. It finally explains why.

In the series Stranger Things, the actress Millie Bobby Brown appears in the display with the skull completely shaved. She finally gives explanations on this new hairstyle.

Being an actor is never easy. It is often necessary to make physical sacrifices to make her character even more believable. This is not Jared Leto who can claim otherwise !

Since always, the actor displays a silhouette very slim. But for his role of Mark Chapman, the assassin of John Lennon, in the film ” Chapter 27 “, he had to transform !

Indeed, the latter had to take a thirty pounds to match his character. And the examples are not lacking ! Charlize Theron, in ” Monster “, also had taken 15 kilos.

In short, the metamorphosis of the physical for a movie are many ! Elsewhere, Millie Bobby Brown has also had to sacrifice her beautiful hair for her role in the series Stranger Things.

Thus, the interpreter of the character in “Eleven” had to get out of his comfort zone ! In fact, the actress 16-year-old has shaved his entire skull. A real challenge for her, who was only 12 years old at the time !

Millie Bobby Brown speaks of his skull

For Millie Bobby Brown, shave the skull is a real challenge. But fortunately, she can rely on his crew for the support. And especially the encouragement !

Also, what are his colleagues who have pushed to pass the cap ! But how are they managed ? Millie Bobby Brown finally reveals the reason !

While his parents fear that his shaved head becomes an obstacle for his upcoming film projects, his film crew reassures the girl.

Indeed, these latter being compared to the famous actress Charlize Theron. She also had to shave the skull for his role in the film ” Mad Max: Fury Road “. And she was still as beautiful !

Thus, the writer Matt Duffer allegedly told him : “Charlize isn’t she badass ? You’re going to be badass and you also. “And he must believe that his arguments were very convincing, since Millie Bobby Brown has finally made it !

Besides, the teenager had been filmed as it rasait the skull and had it posted on his account Instagram. ” The day I shaved my head was the time the most powerful of my life “, she had written.

But that’s not all ! She wanted to make a message through this gesture. “The one to inspire other girls, that our image, our appearance is not what is most important in my opinion. “