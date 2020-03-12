Million dollar idea: Airbnb announced a contest for the most unusual house

Airbnb already has an unusual home. Photo: instagram.com/airbnb

Known online service for search and rental housing Airbnb announced a contest with a Fund of one million dollars to build “the most unconventional and unusual places to live on the planet.”

The service invites you to join the community of people who have reimagined how a home could be from the “Shoe” to large potatoes or tent-bubble in the desert.

Enthusiasts of design, as stated in the contest rules, may apply for participation in the program, suggesting that their unusual ideas. Among them will choose 10 winners, each of which stages will receive 100 thousand dollars for projects. However, the lucky ones themselves will have to take care of the taxes of the winnings.

The refereeing, in particular, will attract the winner of an Emmy, American actor and singer Billy porter, as well as the architectural firm MVRDV. To apply you have until April 15 inclusive.

Among the requirements to design unique items, unusual or unique form or style, eco-friendly elements. The idea also needs to be inspired by objects, animals or places that are easily recognizable and interesting.

Winners will be called before may 15, within two days they will notify by e-mail. Projects need to be implemented from June to December 2020, writes the New York Post.

