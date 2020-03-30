Minsk ALF vs Urozhay live streaming free

Minsk ALF – Harvest. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (March 30, 2020)

On Monday, March 30, in the framework of the amateur football league of Belarus, the match Minsk ALF – Urozhaynaya will take place, a forecast for which we will offer further.

Minsk ALF

“Minsk ALF” – this team consists of pupils of the football club “Minsk”, which plays in the Higher Football League of Belarus. The team is mainly staffed with players who were unable to break into the main team or take. In fact, this is the third composition of the club, where they check the willingness of players to play at a higher level. The last Minsk ALF championship finished in second place in the first league and improved in class. The start of this season has not yet been set. In the first round, the “celestial” lost “Uni Minsk” with a score of 0: 2.

“Harvest”

“Harvest” consists solely of amateurs. The squad is staffed by football players who have not played in professional teams. In the past championship, the team was middle peasant in the league, finishing in ninth place. Not the best was the start in the current championship. In the first round, Urozhaynaya defeated the Gazholder team in the home arena with a score of 1: 5.

Forecast

In fights of such rivals, the factor of the native arena plays an important role. Both teams started in the current championship unsuccessfully, so they will try to improve their first victory of the season. Last season Minsk looked good in home games in which it earned the lion’s share of points. We offer to put on the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Minsk ALF with handicap (-1) for 1.97 in BC 1x