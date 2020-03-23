Minsk sprinkled from the sky with Holy water for protection from a pandemic

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Минск окропили с неба святой водой для защиты от пандемии

The Primate of the Belarusian Orthodox Church (BOC) Metropolitan Paul held a prayer service and Holy places spread through Minsk by helicopter to protect the city from the coronavirus. About it reports a press-service of the BOC.

“The panic caused by the spread of the coronavirus, dulls the mind,” — said during the service, Paul called unto him the Belarusians not to panic. After the service, the Metropolitan made a Church procession air on the Belarusian capital and sprinkled the city from the sky.

“With the altitude called for God’s blessing on the inhabitants of White Russia and fall of the city of the Holy cross, the reliquary and icon of the Theotokos, the capital sprinkled with Holy water to the Lord protect our land and the pious people of White Russia from the devastating epidemic”, — stated in the message of the BOC.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
