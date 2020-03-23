Miranda Kerr graced the cover of Spanish ELLE

Miranda Kerr. Photo: instagram.com/mirandakerr

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr starred for the Spanish edition of ELLE.

Note that the April issue of the magazine was printed on recycled paper. The whole room is dedicated to the protection of the environment and Earth Day, which the calendar marked April 22.

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

It is no coincidence that Miranda Kerr became the face of the cover. The model has long supported the idea of protecting nature. She is an Ambassador for “Earth Hour”, an event that annually holds the world wildlife Fund. Supporting along with Elle “green revolution”, Miranda posed for the cover on a background of green meadows in a gentle ruffle dress and hat with ties, which really suits her.

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Pictures turned out very natural, without a large-tonnage use of photoshop. Real girl-spring.

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Miranda Kerr. Photo: elle.com/es

Recall that in 2013, Miranda Kerr broke the contract with the brand Victoria’s Secret and come to grips with the family. At the moment, Miranda is married to Evan Spiegel. In October of 2019 they had a son, who was the third child of Kerr.