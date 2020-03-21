Miranda Kerr in a sexy bodysuit graced the cover of gloss

The model posed for the latest issue of Spanish ELLE.

The famous American supermodel Miranda Kerr starred female Spanish edition of ELLE.

Incredibly natural and gentle imagery that graced two covers of the gloss, Miranda, who six months ago gave birth to her third child, shared on Instagram.

I wonder what the April issue of Elle was printed on recycled paper and dedicated to the protection of the environment and Earth Day.

It is therefore not surprising that Kerr is on the cover embodies the natural, posing on a background of green grass and in the delicate pink dress with ruffles and hat with ties.

Fans of celebrities praised her natural pictures.

“Lovely cover”, “You’re incredible, Tenderness and naturalness of the images is fascinating,” wrote in the comments of subscribers of the star.