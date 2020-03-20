Misha Romanova for the first time revealed the son (photos)

Popular singer Misha Romanova told earlier, as the father of her child put them outside for the first time revealed the son. Mike along with Martin graced the cover of a glossy magazine “Relax!”. In the April issue published an exclusive interview of the actress and also her first photo shoot with the baby.

The singer spoke about how motherhood changed her life and influenced her career, how she manages to combine work and enjoy the new role of mother. Mike still believes in love, so no doubt that Martin will grow in a happy family.

Recall, Misha Romanov hides the identity of the former employee. In 2018, the singer gave birth to her son Martin. He says the boy’s father is a famous Director whose name she’s hiding. They broke up before the baby is born.

Then the singer did not know about their situation.

