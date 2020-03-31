“Miss Turkey” gave birth to the world Cup champion’s daughter (photos)



The world Cup champion in the German national team, the 31-year-old midfielder London “Arsenal” Mesut Azil announced the birth of his daughter. The mother of the first child of the player — model, “Miss Turkey 2014” amine Gulse a player legalized relationship last summer.

“Thank God that our daughter was born healthy ed”, — wrote Mesut Ezil.

Note that Mesut Ozil and Amin is known for his charity. They had a few years pay for surgeries for children around the world.

“Mesut, don’t forget that in this world you are a guest — as we all do. God gave you talent, but it’s not done just to take care of you. If you don’t share the wealth with the needy, you’re not my son”, is a piece message, which was written by the mother of Mesut Esila after his move to Arsenal and that the player is hanging on the wall in the kitchen.

By the way, recently the Arsenal fan Jack Robinson appealed to Utilu with an unusual request. “Wife is expecting in July baby. She said that if I get an answer from you on this post, you will be able to name the baby Ezilon. Do not fail me,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

The response from the football player came four days later: “Agreed, mate. I will not fail you. Now it’s your turn. I want to see the birth certificate of your child in July.”

The fans were very happy and thanked the idol for the answer. Now Jack has promised that will not fail. So in the summer waiting for the birth of another Esila — Tila Robinson.

