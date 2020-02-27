“Mission impossible 7”: coronavirus tore shooting with Tom cruise

Photo: a scene from the movie “Mission impossible”

Film company Paramount has suspended shooting the seventh part of the epic Mission: impossible with Tom cruise in the role of superspy Ethan hunt.

The reason for this decision was the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, says Deadline.

Shooting was to take place in Venice within three weeks.

Due to security measures… and also the efforts of the local Venetian government designed to prevent the accumulation of people due to the threat of the coronavirus, we transfer the production plan of the filming of “Mission impossible 7″ in Venice for three weeks”, — said the representatives of Paramount Pictures.

Paramount announced that filming of the next series of action will take place at a different time.

We will add that movie will be released on world screens on 22 July 2021.

Earlier, we reported that because of the outbreak of the virus in the country finished ahead of the Venetian carnival, and Armani held a fashion show without an audience.