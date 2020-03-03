Mitchell Krueger v Radu Albot: live streaming free for the ATP Indian Wells

Mitchell Krueger v Radu Albot. Forecast for the match ATP Indian Wells (March 4, 2020)

On March 4, Mitchell Krueger and Radu Albot will play their challenge at the Indian Wells Challenger. Will the representative of Moldova win the first victory of the season? – read in our forecast.

Mitchell Krueger

A year ago, Kruger did not perform well in this tournament. Then in Indian Wells he overcame only one round. In his second match here, he lost to Jason Jung.

This season, the American stands with varying success. His best result is considered to be the semi-finals in Newport Beach, where he lost to Galan Riveros. After that, Mitchell had a crisis. He failed to get into the main draw of New York and Delray Beach, losing to Jason Jung and Cameron Norry, respectively. But in the first round of Indian Wells, Kruger hardly passed Dudi Selu (0-6, 7-5, 7-6).

Radu Albot

Albot horribly started this season. In 2020, he has not yet won a single match. At the ATR Cup, he miserably lost to David Goffin (1-6, 4-6), Grigor Dimitrov (2-6, 3-6) and Daniel Evans (2-6, 2-6). Radu looked a little better in Delray Beach. He even managed to win one set against Jack Sok. But this did not help him win. As a result, the representative of Moldova lost with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.

The last match of Albot was the confrontation in Akeapulco with Pedro Martinez. This fight Radu again lost with a crushing score of 2-6, 2-6.

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 2-0 in Albot’s favor.

Last year, on Hard, Radu twice beat Mitchell in two sets.

Forecast

Albot is much higher in class than Kruger. It’s time for the Moldavian to win his first victory of the season. The American also now has problems with the game, so we believe that Radu will be able to beat him.

Our forecast is the victory of Radu Albot for a coefficient of 1.50 in BC 1x.