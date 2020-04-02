Mode isolation forced a man to walk the children on the roof

Режим самоизоляции вынудил мужчину выгуливать детей на крыше

Mode isolation forced the Russians to walk the children on the roof. A similar case happened in Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan), the TV channel UTV.

At about three o’clock in the afternoon on the roof of the house №45 on Communist street was spotted by a man who was walking with two young children. The roof was located on the second floor — apartment in the house located above the cafe. While the trio walked around the visor from the window watching her a woman, probably the mother of the children.

In the management of civil protection of Ufa channel said that will have a man conversation. As told in Department, it is done for the safety of children, because the child can try to leave the window alone.

