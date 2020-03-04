Model wearing swimsuit upside down and set a new trend

Australian model Tammy Hembrow (Tammy Hembrown) wore a bikini upside down and set a new trend among women. This drew the attention of the editors of the newspaper the Sun.

Thus, on 1 March, Hambro published in his Instagram account a photo where she’s sitting on a sun lounger in a pink swimsuit Dior. The model will be wearing a bikini top upside down so that he opened the lower part of her Breasts.

Subscribers to the Australian drew attention to the unusual way of wearing a leotard and started writing about it in the comments. Audience blogers were divided: some thought it an impractical option, while others appreciated the idea and began to apply it.

For example, in Instagram account manufacturer of swimwear Cantik appeared the photo of the girl, which demonstrated the brand products. It was captured in a bikini with no straps. “And you follow the trend upside down?” — reads the caption to the picture.

Another wearer of Boluda Asberry also posted the picture in the turquoise swimsuit, worn to the contrary, and put the hashtag #upsidedownbikini.