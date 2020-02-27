Models took to the runway in masks from the fashion industry at fashion Week in Paris

By Maria Batterbury

The model of the French brand Marine Serre came to the podium in protective masks. This publication reports the Paper.

At fashion Week in Paris, which started on February 24, models presented the collection autumn 2020. Apart from dresses, blazers, raincoats and hats they showed masks-respirators that design and colors match the style of clothing.

It is noted that the images have become particularly relevant because of the epidemic of Chinese coronavirus, which has infiltrated the European countries. Six Chinese designers who planned to hold the shows at fashion Week, canceled the trip. Chinatown de Belleville in Paris is closed on quarantine.

Previously, Chinese designers have found a way to attract foreigners to combat coronavirus: in spite of the outbreak they came with the appropriate action to fashion Week in London. In the final part of the program one of the brands of models took to the runway in classic Chinese jackets red with national flag in hands.

