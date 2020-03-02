Mom Nastya Kamensky said what dishes spoils the daughter and son-in-law

A week of carnival star girlfriend Alla Kudlay and Lydia Kamensky, who told us earlier about the relationship with his son Potap, together prepared the pancakes and shared his exclusive recipe. Here are just pancakes — forbidden dish in the house mom Nastya Kamensky. Lydia, as a famous daughter, adhere to a healthy diet. When children come to visit, which happens infrequently, prepares them for meals.

“Everyone is busy, working on the road. You understand show business. And about the pancakes, so I don’t eat them, because they can get better. In General, this is a very simple dish. My husband loves pancakes with meat, I sometimes make him such envelopes”, — said Lydia Kamensky in the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.

Even burgers for Nastya and Alexei she cooks only without the flour.

“Son-in-law loves my cutlets from rabbit, I do without flour, just add a little bow. For example, today they stood up and they need to take, because somewhere I go all day. Cool I do a casserole of cheese they like. This is useful, and they eat it”, — said Lydia Kamensky.

