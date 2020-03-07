“Mom’s gonna be fine”: daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk broke the silence (photos)

The daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-Stryukova, who recently went to Italy, broke the silence. She first s a long time thinking of his mother in social networks.

The girl published a photo in which she’s smiling and holding a yellow Tulip.

“I want to dedicate this post to all those who love and support me through the most difficult period of my life. To say that I stress is to tell even a small part of what I’m going through. A lot of what I have to share with you, but I hope you understand how difficult this is, and I keep it deep inside your heart” — wrote Anna.

According to her, she’s finding support.

“I find their point of support, of course, family and close people are very help me”, — the girl admitted.

“I love you all, and I am deeply convinced that your support and our common prayers, my best mom in the world will be fine and our house will once again include joy and happiness”, — summed up the daughter of actress.

Recall that recently appeared again rumors of the death of car crash.

