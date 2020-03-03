Monatic told me about watching cartoons with his kids

Monatik Ukrainian artists Yulia Sanin, Vladimir Dantes and Tayanna voiced animation “Trolls 2: World tour” and shared their impressions.

Animated hit “Trolls 2: World tour” from wizards DreamWorks Animation presented a bright team of stars of the Ukrainian dubbing. Each of them has its own character and its own musical style:

Monatik — Prince Dee

Julia Sanina — The Queen Barb

Dantes — King Trellex

Tayanna — Wild Dixie

New incredible adventure, lots of trolls, which are far beyond his Kingdom and his life. The characters realize that there are a huge number of other tribes, and each of them has its own musical style: funk, country, techno, classic, pop and rock. On the threshold of new challenges and threats, trolls will sound at full strength in a different key.

Monatic

Monatik (Prince Di) lit in the rhythm of the funk! Artist enthusiastically shared their impressions:

“Hero touched my heart even during the casting. First, the music! I adore the funky and often inspired them while working on their own repertoire. Secondly, I love Anderson’s Pak, which was announced by Prince Di in the original version of the animation. Dubbing is not a simple process: you need to completely transform into his character, even to move as he does. But while this is a steep challenge. Throughout the working process I was incredibly impressed by the mood, music and songs of the hero, and the Prince Di gives vitamin D. For our family, animation “Trolls” — one of my favorite stories. My sons know that, and probably every song which sounds in there. I hope the kids will be surprised when you hear my voice in the new”.

Soloist Julia Sanina The Hardkiss

Charismatic front-woman of the band The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin gave his voice to the Queen of unrestrained hard rock barb. The singer was in awe of her character:

“What is she crazy! Barb is partially my alter ego, she truly believes that rock will save the world and her goal is to prove it to everyone around. However, the methods she chooses a few brutal, but soon realize that actually barb — good girl, that’s just a little confused. Outwardly, my character even something like me: bright, bold, she loves to experiment and try on new images. The adventure “Troll 2: World tour” is visually and technically perfect product, and they for the first time in the history of animation have touched on a very interesting musical theme. This fight of styles, a friendly joke between musicians of different styles and lot of different music. Everyone will choose for myself a Troll — both adults and children. And I already did!”

Vladimir Dantes

King Trellex debut in dubbing for the singer and TV presenter Vladimir Dantes. It seems that the new experience gave him a lot of bright impressions:

“I’ve been wanting to try their hand at animation dubbing, because you love cartoons and watch all the new releases. And here such possibility! Tell me, what could be cooler than the king of techno?! Trolleys driving, stylish, colorful, and, most importantly, he’s always positive. Trellex cares about his subjects and always radiates goodness. The motto of my character I love — family, love and music. The project was a real challenge, especially unusual for me was the vocals. I give 100%. Invite everyone to a movie, let the rhythm of the lights you!”

Tayanna

Unsurpassed Tayanna turned into a country-Western star Wild Dixie:

“I love working with animation because it’s fun! In the daily life of my son and constantly imitated the voice, try on unusual and interesting roles and not miss a single premiere cartoons. Wild Dixie had a lot in common: she’s strong-willed, talented and impetuous daring girl who will surprise you for sure. And Dixie — stylish, beautiful and very gifted performer of country music. Frankly, during operation, a little nervous, didn’t manage to adjust the timbre of the voice to the desired tone, as the country is a difficult musical style. I sincerely hope that I have succeeded. So be sure to go to the cinema to enjoy a bright adventure, we hear from Dixie and get a new greatest hits”.