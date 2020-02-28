MONATIK and Julia Sanina voiced cartoon characters Trolls 2

Animated hit “Trolls 2: World tour” from DreamWorks Animation presented a bright team of stars of the Ukrainian dubbing.

Each with its own character and its own musical style. So, the singer MONATIK voiced Prince Dee, voice of front-woman of the band The Hardkiss Julia Sanina speak the Queen barb, DANTES will give a voice to the king Trolex and TAYANNA – Wild Dixie.

“The hero fell in love with during casting. First, the music! I love the music of the funky and often draw inspiration when creating your own repertoire. Secondly, I love Anderson’s Pak, which was announced by Prince Di in the original version of the animation. Throughout the working process I was incredibly impressed by the mood, music and songs of the hero, in fact the Prince Di gives vitamin D. For our family, animation “Trolls” – one of my favorite stories. My sons know that, perhaps, every song which sounds in there. I hope the kids will be shocked to hear my voice in the new part,” – said MONATIK.

Charismatic front-woman of the band The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin gave his voice to the Queen of unrestrained hard rock barb. The singer was in awe of her character.

King Rolex debut in dubbing for the singer and TV presenter Vladimir Dantes.

“I have long wanted to try to work in the dubbing of animation, because I love cartoons and watch all the new releases. And here such possibility! What could be cooler than duplicate the king of techno?! Trolex driving, stylish, colorful, and, most importantly, he’s always positive,” said Dantes.

Singer TAYANNA turned into a country-Western star Wild Dixie.

“I love working with animation because it’s fun! In the daily life of my son and constantly imitated the voice, try on unusual and interesting roles and not miss a single premiere cartoons. Dixie had a lot in common: she’s strong-willed, talented and rapidly-brave girl, which will surprise you for sure. And she is stylish beautiful and very gifted performer of country music,” said TAYANNA.

Recall, the sequel “Trolls” will be released in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. Trailer animation “Trolls 2: World tour” can be viewed here.

Previously, Justin Timberlake and SZA released a video for the song “The Other Side” from the soundtrack of the movie “Trolls 2”.