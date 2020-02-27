MONATIK filmed the song “Strong”

MONATIK экранизировал песню "Сильно"

MONATIK. Photo: press service

Ukrainian singer Monatic presented a lyric video for their hit “Strong”.

In the new video we see minimalism, neon and virtual reality is all is one of the key trends of the new decade, I’m sure the musician.

The main character, played by model Anna Shut in the video flying in a dream and flying from a height of 30 meters.

Directed by Tanya Muino, which worked on the previous clips of Dima Montica, and recently shot the video Katy Perry and Rosalie.

We offer you to watch a touching clip of Monetica for the song “Strong”:

