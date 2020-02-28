MONATIK has released a heartfelt video for the song Badly

Ukrainian singer MONATIK has released a music video for the song “Strong”. The short film was premiered on the YouTube channel of the musician.

Minimalism, neon and virtual reality in video soulful singer. In the new clip, the artist sends the viewer into a space of love, designed his own dream that he truly wants to test everyone.

“When you love, sometimes it seems that he was in the most beautiful dream, so easy that before to get into it, it is not necessary to use already not working techniques like counting sheep… there’s just no time… It readily disappears or stops… no Time… Or it is so much that it loses significance, and forget about its existence…” – said the musician.

