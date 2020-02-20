MONATIK talked about behind the scenes of British Awards-2020 (photo)

Popular actor Dmitry Montik was the only representative of the Ukrainian show business, who was invited for the prestigious award ceremony, British Awards-2020, which brought together in London the world of celebrities.

Dmitry, in a stylish jacket from the brand Stella McCartney, in a funny tall hat from Alexander Wang and shoes trendy high sole Balenciaga, walked the red carpet with his wife Irina. They were the guests of the ceremony, along with celebrities: Billy Iles, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, ed Sheeran, Coldplay band, Lizzo, Ellie Goulding and many other stars. The ceremony of awarding British Awards-2020 was held at the O2 in London.

Bright photos and my impressions MONATIK shared on his page on Instagarm.

“A lovely evening! Great show. The Brit Awards-2020. Frankly, our Ukrainian awards, although so young compared to the forties Brit Awards, and on the level! Moreover, rapidly evolving! The most striking attitude of the guests, the audience — they all want to be here all day about this event tell! Among the passers-by on the streets among each and every person who came across my path,” wrote Monatic.

