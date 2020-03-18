Moncler has donated 10 million euros for the construction of a hospital in Milan

Moncler. Photo: unsplash.com

The Italian brand Moncler has allocated 10 million euros for the construction of the hospital, which will be located on the site of the former Fairgrounds in the centre of Milan (Italy).

It is planned to open more than 400 branches of intensive therapy for patients with coronavirus. The hospital will take its first patients in ten days.

Milan is the city which gave us an extraordinary life. We cannot and should not abandon it. Everyone must return to the city that he gave us and presented”,—said the Chairman and chief Executive officer of Moncler Remo Ruffini.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is also transferred 10 million euros to build.

Previously and other Italian brands have supported local healthcare system: Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armani has made donations, and brands Prada and Bvlgari have helped Milan to the hospitals equipment.

Recall, LVMH decided to produce sanitizer in their factories.