Money for Venezuela will print Russia

The government of Nicolas Maduro appealed to Russia with a request to print the money for Venezuela

This soobshaet Bloomberg, citing a copy of the contract between the Russian Goznak and the Central Bank of Venezuela.

The contract provides for print 300 million banknotes in denomination of 10 000 to 50 000 bolivars.

The cost of the order of 6.8 million euros. In General, the cost of printed money will be equivalent to us $ 143 million. USA.

Press Secretary has refused to comment on the order. Requests to the press service of the Central Bank of Venezuela, remained unanswered.

Venezuela in recent years are experiencing an acute crisis accompanied by devaluation of the national currency and hyperinflation. According to the parliamentary Committee on Finance, inflation by the end of 2018 amounted to about 1.7 million percent.

The IMF experts compare the gravity of the situation in Venezuela with the situation in which Germany found itself after the First world war.

If the latest predictions are correct, in five years of crisis, Venezuela’s economy will shrink by 50%, this is the most significant economic downturn in the past 60 years.