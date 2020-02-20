Monica Bellucci starred in elegant photo shoot for Italian gloss

Legendary Italian actress Monica Bellucci was photographed for the latest issue of L’officiel Italia.

55-year-old star graced one of the covers of special numbers of Italian gloss The Fashion Issue in a simple black short dress jacket from French fashion house Lanvin.

In the photo shoot, the author of which was the famous Parisian photographer Patrick van Mulder, Bellucci also posed in a trendy coat and hat from Valentino.

New pictures Bellucci was published on the personal Instagram page of stylist of the shootings Farouk Chekuri that in the description of the frame called the actress a unique Muse.

Shooting a photo session was held at Hôtel Plaza Athénée, located on avenue Montaigne in Paris near the Champs elysées and the Eiffel tower.