Monica Bellucci starred in elegant photo shoot for Italian gloss

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Моника Беллуччи снялась в элегантной фотосессии для итальянского глянца

Legendary Italian actress Monica Bellucci was photographed for the latest issue of L’officiel Italia.

55-year-old star graced one of the covers of special numbers of Italian gloss The Fashion Issue in a simple black short dress jacket from French fashion house Lanvin.

In the photo shoot, the author of which was the famous Parisian photographer Patrick van Mulder, Bellucci also posed in a trendy coat and hat from Valentino.

New pictures Bellucci was published on the personal Instagram page of stylist of the shootings Farouk Chekuri that in the description of the frame called the actress a unique Muse.

Shooting a photo session was held at Hôtel Plaza Athénée, located on avenue Montaigne in Paris near the Champs elysées and the Eiffel tower.

Моника Беллуччи снялась в элегантной фотосессии для итальянского глянца

Моника Беллуччи снялась в элегантной фотосессии для итальянского глянца

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article