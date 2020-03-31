Morbius, Ghostbusters and the film adaptation of Uncharted: Sony has postponed the premiere of their movie

The film company Sony Pictures has moved the release date several of his films for 2021. Among them, “Morbius” new “Ghostbusters,” the film adaptation of the game Uncharted and others.

According to variety, the reason is the same – pandemic coronavirus and mass closure of cinemas in quarantine.

In particular, has changed the premiere dates of such projects:

“Ghostbusters: the light” — should have been released 10 July 2020, now will be released March 5, 2021.

“Morbius” — was supposed to come out July 31, 2020, now will be released March 19, 2021.

Adaptation of the game Uncharted is supposed to come out March 5, 2020, now will be released October 8, 2021.

“Rabbit Petryk 2” — should have been released on 7 August 2020, now will be released January 15, 2021.

We will remind, earlier because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow” and “Woman in the window”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.