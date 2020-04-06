“More powder,” Tom Ford told how to look good during a video call

Tom Ford. Photo: instagram.com/tomford

Designer Tom Ford has shared the lifehacks on how to prepare for video.

His advice is as relevant as ever during the period of General isolation, when many have to work from home. Their valuable comments, the designer told journalists The New York Times Maureen Dowd.

So the designer advised the computer is placed on a stack of books so the camera was just above eye level, approximately at the level of the forehead. You then tilt the screen so that the camera was at eye level.

Also on the recommendations of Ford, you need usetimezone lamp and installed so that it illuminates right or left side of the face which you like best. The lamp should stand next to the computer, but a little behind him, to softly illuminate the face.

And finally, Tom suggests taking white paper or cloth and cover with it the table at which you sit. So you can achieve a pleasant and uniform light distribution.

On the face of the specialist recommends that you apply as much powder. More than in everyday life.