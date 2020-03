Photograph showed that, as people fought W spanski Gripen 1918 rock.

Pandemic grip pocha in Ostend month Perso swova wine. Won Shvidko took more victims than viyna.

From horobi died about 90-100 million osib. TSE 2,7-5,3% of the population of the Earth. 20% culture zarazila.

Have Cranach according to CLI year Boule secret public msca, judge, school, Church, theatre, kno. Not prodavtsi was zaboroneni of pochaptsy of zahoditi in shop and. Zamovlennya vigonovo on vulitsi. According Cranach have introduced viscovi mode.

People saakachvili an Zahist masks, and walks on the robot PSCI protreaty primmest. Without a mask could zaboraviti of zahoditi from public transport.