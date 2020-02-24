“More serious than it seemed at first”: Austria temporarily closed the movement of trains from Italy…

In the night of Monday, February 24, the Austrian authorities stopped the movement of trains from Italy after one of the trains was discovered two passengers with suspected infection with coronavirus COVID-19, which was the reason for the cancellation of the famous Venetian carnival.

This writes the newspaper Oe24.at.

It is reported that the train Eurocity 86 followed from Venice to Munich and made a stop in Verona, where two women attracted attention because of severe coughing and fever, was taken off the train and sent to the hospital. Those tests showed the patients the presence of coronavirus.

Nevertheless proceed further, the train was again detained at the station on the Brenner border with Austria. The authorities of the Austrian Tyrol has decided to temporarily stop the movement of all passenger trains from Italy, the route which passes through this border station.

About 300 passengers Eurocity 86 expected in Brenner’s permission to travel in the direction Munich until late in the evening, after which the train was able to proceed farther. A temporary ban on movement has affected two trains.

On the same day the chief physician of the Swiss Canton of Ticino, which borders with the Italian region of Lombardy, said that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Italy “more serious than it seemed at first”. All patients with symptoms resembling infection with coronavirus, should be isolated and tested. Authorities fear that the infection can spread to the Swiss territory.

Subsequently, it was reported that Austria allowed the passage of trains from Italy to check for coronavirus. Two trains which were about 500 passengers, passed through Benderski pass after the verification.

We will remind that as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy (mainly in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto recorded about 160 cases of infection, most of them in Lombardy. The status of 26 patients is estimated as critical. Three patients have died.

