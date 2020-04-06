More than 40 thousand dead: rostv on slip on the scale of the epidemic coronavirus (video)

In Russia, where officially announced the first death of a female patient with coronavirus infection in the middle of March, the presenter said about 40 thousand dead people with COVID-19.

Video the network posted a Russian blogger Rustem Adagamov. So, leader said that in Russia more than five thousand people infected, more than forty thousand dead and more than 200 thousand people are under surveillance.

“…more than forty thousand dead” pic.twitter.com/rJSBB3rfVH — Roustem Adagamov (@adagamov) April 6, 2020

“Misspoke, and slip”, — commented on this post one of the Internet users.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the known Russian political scientist, the former head of the Department of public relations of MGIMO Valery Solovey. said that the Russian authorities are hiding the true extent of the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter