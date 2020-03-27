More than a hundred Ukrainian military are on the observation of coronavirus

Now 145 servicemen in Ukraine are on the 14-day observation after trips abroad or probable contact with sick COVID-19 or contact with them by others.

This was announced by the chief of service of public relations of the command of the medical forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Mazepa.

“145 military personnel are on the observation. It’s the people who returned from overseas holidays, business trips and could likely have contact with those who are sick of this acute respiratory disease, or those who had contact with patients”.

According to him, among these 145 people is also the crew of a military aircraft Il-76, which on the night of March 23, returned to Ukraine from China, and brought into the country medical goods, necessary to combat coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The representative of Department has added that for many soldiers the period of isolation will soon be over and they return to their duties.

We are talking about 48 persons for whom the observation will end in 5 days.

Most of the military are in isolation at home, some in the military institutions.

They are all in contact with doctors, and in the case of ill health have appropriate manual actions.

In the command MEDSIL reported that as of 26 March, among active military personnel APU is not recorded a single case of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus COVID-19.