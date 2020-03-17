More than a hundred Ukrainians are stuck in Sri Lanka: what do we know

In connection with the pandemic coronavirus almost completely stopped international flights. Hundreds of Ukrainians special flight delivered from Egypt, Italy and other countries. As of Tuesday — 105 Ukrainian citizens stuck on the island of Sri Lanka.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that such people who do not have time to return home, may be more.

On the eve stranded at Sri Lanka’s tourists wrote an appeal, saying can’t contact the Consulate and not able to fly to the UAE, because Kiev does not let them home. Among the 105 passengers, a large number of elderly people and children.

Foreign Minister Kuleba noted that diplomats were working to return citizens to their homeland. In the border areas of Poland there are additional buses that we need to return Ukrainians from crossing points on the border.

