More than a million South Koreans demanding the resignation of President because of the situation with coronavirus

More than 1.4 million South Koreans have signed a petition demanding the resignation of the head of state moon Jae-In. It is reported by TASS , citing South Korean media.

Citizens advocating impeachment, pointing to the failure of the President to combat the outbreak in the country of coronavirus.

It is noted that the authorities are obliged to respond to any petition posted on the website of the administration of the leader of the country, if it has more than 200 thousand signatures.

As of March 6, the number of cases of infection with coronavirus in South Korea has exceeded 6.2 thousand