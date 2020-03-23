More than three hundred thousand, became aware of the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the world

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Больше трехсот тысяч: стало известна ситуация с распространением коронавируса в мире

As of Monday morning the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 people in the world exceeded 336 thousand people.

Such data results the Center for system studies and engineering at Johns Hopkins University (USA).

Больше трехсот тысяч: стало известна ситуация с распространением коронавируса в мире

In this case died of infection more than 14 thousand people and recovered more than 98 thousand people.

Most of the deaths recorded in Italy — 5476 people. In China — 3153 person per time of the epidemic.

The countries with the most rapid spread of coronavirus are Italy, China, USA, Spain, Germany and Iran.

Больше трехсот тысяч: стало известна ситуация с распространением коронавируса в мире

Even more terrible figures website wordometer – according to the website, the number of infected with the coronavirus in the world has reached 338 thousand.

Больше трехсот тысяч: стало известна ситуация с распространением коронавируса в мире

In recent days confirmed 20 new infections in Kiev and three in Ivano-Frankivsk. Came positive findings on three patients from Kyiv, Lviv and Cherkasy regions. In General, during March 22 confirmed 26 new cases of the disease.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article