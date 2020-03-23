More than three hundred thousand, became aware of the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the world

As of Monday morning the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 people in the world exceeded 336 thousand people.

Such data results the Center for system studies and engineering at Johns Hopkins University (USA).

In this case died of infection more than 14 thousand people and recovered more than 98 thousand people.

Most of the deaths recorded in Italy — 5476 people. In China — 3153 person per time of the epidemic.

The countries with the most rapid spread of coronavirus are Italy, China, USA, Spain, Germany and Iran.

Even more terrible figures website wordometer – according to the website, the number of infected with the coronavirus in the world has reached 338 thousand.

In recent days confirmed 20 new infections in Kiev and three in Ivano-Frankivsk. Came positive findings on three patients from Kyiv, Lviv and Cherkasy regions. In General, during March 22 confirmed 26 new cases of the disease.

