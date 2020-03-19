More than two hundred people died from the coronavirus in a night in Spain

Spain on the fourth day of strict quarantine measures, the number of infected with coronavirus has increased to 3431 is 25% more than was recorded over the past day.

According to El Pais, such data are announced Fernando Simon, the Director of the coordinating center for emergency situations of the Ministry of health.

The number of patients COVID-19 reached 17147 people. 939 remains in intensive care.

The death toll has risen to 767 – that is, over the past day died 209 people. Most affected by the virus in Madrid: there 6777 infected and 498 dead.

The number of those who recovered, made up of 1107 person – that is, during the day, recovered 26 people.

Spain ranks fourth in the number of deaths in the world after China, Italy and Iran.