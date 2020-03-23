“More than two to assemble” in Europe are tightening measures against coronavirus

According to the morning of 23 March, the world identified 696 341 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. Died from COVID-19 14 756 thousand people. The mortality rate rose to 13%. Most deaths are recorded in Italy: died 5 476 people. Fully recovered or discharged from hospitals worldwide 99 thousand 41 patients. The average condition observed in 217 of 339 thousand infected. In very serious or critical condition are 10 thousand 560 patients. The governments of various countries continue to urgently implement strong measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Germany

Sunday, March 22, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to the people of the country with an important statement. She said that in the conference call, which was attended by the heads of governments of all Federal lands of Germany it was decided to further strengthen quarantine measures. New restrictions approved until two weeks and take effect immediately, said Merkel.

The main innovation — is forbidden to assemble more than two people! The exception is made only for members of the same family, as well as people living a single household.

Such a measure is necessary to limit the contacts between the inhabitants of the country to a minimum. In public places, streets, squares, parks must comply with a minimum distance of five feet between people.

All deli businesses — restaurants, cafes, bars should be closed. This also applies to saunas, bathhouses, barbershops, beauty salons, beauty salons.

Are allowed travel to and from work, or to assist other people. Individual sports and physical exercise in the fresh air, subject to the main limitation — not more than two persons.

Monitoring of compliance with adopted measures is vested in the police and administrative bodies. Violators face a penalty of up to 25 thousand euros.

After the speech, Merkel it became known that the doctor who made her March 20 vaccinated against pneumococcal infection, infected with a coronavirus. The result of tests that the doctor had passed earlier. The Chancellor immediately took the decision to go into home quarantine. She assured to fulfill my duties as head of the Federal government. The official representative of the German Cabinet Steffen Seibert also said that Merkel will have to undergo regular tests for coronavirus in the next few days.

As of the morning of 23 March, Germany occupies the fifth place in the world in the number of infected people. In the country identified 25 thousand 481 case. Died 99 patients. 22 Mar discovered 608 new infected.

Greece

The Greek government has adopted is similar with Germany limitations. This was stated by Prime-Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A rigid quarantine is entered from 06:00 on March 23. The Greeks forbidden to go outside. The only exceptions are the following cases — the need to get to work, buy groceries or medicine, to walk the dog. Allowed to do on the street, but no more than two people together. If any of the options you have to have a passport or identity card, ID. If man is to work, it must be a document from the employer confirming the need for this action.

The Mitsotakis said: “this Might be the last step, which could go democratic state. But it is needed now. And it must be done in time, so the measures have not been in vain”.

While in Greece revealed on the morning of March 23, 624 cases of infection. Died on 15 patients.

USA

The President of the United States Donald trump continues to persist. The white house has imposed a state of emergency, banned entry into the country of foreigners, but still has not announced a strict quarantine at the Federal level. In his Twitter, trump explained it: “We can’t let the treatment be worse than the problem itself. After the 15-day period will make a decision about what way you want to go!” Trump did not rule out that the U.S. will open the border after 14 days.

Meanwhile, the governors of the several States, without waiting for firm action from the President, self-impose quarantine. Did new York, California, Washington, Connecticut, new Jersey, Texas, Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Illinois. However, the problem is that many Americans ignore the quarantine mode.

Meanwhile, the USA came in third in the world in the number of infected people. As of the morning of 23 March it revealed 35 thousand 70 cases COVID-19. Only for weekend tests confirmed the presence of coronavirus in almost 9 000 people! In total, the pandemic killed 458 Americans.

Spain

Saturday, March 21, 69 well-known epidemiologists, molecular biologists and other scientists sent an open letter to the government of Spain. The authors of the Epistles insist on the introduction of the country’s most rigid restrictive measures, for example in Italy, Germany and other European countries. Otherwise, they predict “inevitable collapse of the health system in Spain”. It can occur “in the area March 25”.

Measures already introduced in the country since March 15, is not enough. The authors of the open letter insist that to allow the trip to work is necessary only for those who work in the system of ensuring basic waste products.

Spain ranks fourth in the world in the number of cases — 29 909 thousand occasions. Died 1 813 infected.

Russia

Russian authorities have officially confirmed only 438 cases of infection COVID-19. For March 22 was identified 71 new infected. Died only one patient. And at first it was announced that the coronavirus, but then the cause of death changed. However, all international organizations that provide statistics on the pandemic, make the adjustment in Russia did not.

Federal government restrictions administered with extreme caution. 22 March, it was decided to close the theatres across the country. While the most stringent measures are in Moscow. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered the closure of sports clubs, gyms. In addition, special measures imposed on pensioners and people with chronic diseases — diabetes, asthma, Oncology, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease. They were instructed to follow a policy of isolation from 25 March to 14 April. Speaking of the Russian language, all Muscovites older than 65 and for those who have almost any chronic disease, it is forbidden to go outside. As compensation for these restrictions (officially known as financial aid) to these people Sobyanin promises to pay a lump sum for 4 000 rubles each. At the current rate it less than $ 50.

“FACTS” also reported that in Ukraine the number of infections has increased markedly.

