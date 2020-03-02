Mortar, polygraph ШарикOFF and Klitschko called for the award “Golden glove”

Photo: press service

In the conference hall “Chalet Equides” near Kiev hosted the second annual ceremony of awarding the prize “Golden glove”.

Ukrainian artists, athletes, actors and TV presenters won the statuette for the most candid and sensational responses in interviews leading Anna Butkevich in her author’s blitz show “Without Makeup”.

Guests of the event were Sergey Bubka, Alexander Usik, Vitaly Klitschko, Anton Gerashchenko, Garik Korogodsky, Ostap Stupka, Vladimir Goryansky, Grigory Chapkis, Andre tan, Sonya Placidus, Vladimir Ostapchuk, Yuriy Tkach, Dasha Astafieva, Vlad Ivanenko, Vladyslav Vashchuk and others. The host of the event was Anatoly Anatolich.

In the program of the ceremony included performances of Alina Pash, Artem Pivovarov, polygraph ШарикOFF, KAMALIYA, Denis Reginald, Duo Anna-Maria.

Award “Golden glove” this year, said the winners in 10 categories. The owners of the statues were:

“Revelation of the year” – Ostap Stupka

“Shocker of the year” – Sergey Pisarenko

“Brave man of the year” – Vladimir Ostapchuk

“Surprise of the year” – Yuri Tkach

“The scandal of the year” – the polygraph ШарикOFF

“Couple of the year” – Kamaliya and Mohammad Zahoor

An “off year” – Ivan Navi

“One in 100” – Danilko

“One for 100” – Elina Svitolina

“Legend” – Grigory Chapkis

The founder of the prize Anna Butkevich for the guests of the ceremony introduced his new song “Without dear” (“Oh, cherry garden”).

Traditionally, the ceremony included a charity auction, funds from which purchased medical equipment for Scientific and practical medical center of pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery MOH. It was made by a leading producer Pavel Shilko, who played lots from Ukrainian stars: racket Elina Svitolina, autographed Andrei Shevchenko, photobook MONATIK of limited edition gloves Alexander Usik and a trip to his fight in London, coat Andre tan, photoset from Sony Placidus and evening at the National Opera from Catherine Kuchar.

