Moscow law enforcers had the opportunity yesterday to “fun and exercise” (video)

Saturday, March 14, in Moscow have detained more than 40 participants of pickets against political repression

This is reported by Russian media, by publishing the names of detainees and information from social networks.

The rally was held near the building of the Federal security service (FSB) at Lubyanka square in the capital of Russia.

As stated in the message Telegram channels, among them many students, journalists and trade Union activists, Community. Names of the lion of Ponomareva, Irina Yatsenko and Fedor Khudokormov.

Eyewitnesses claim that policemen have enough people indiscriminately detain people even without the placards in their hands.

The journalist Theodore Khudokormov in the paddy wagon had an attack of asthma, he called an ambulance, but were not hospitalized. During his detention, he broke my professional equipment.