Most Covid-19 in Ukraine affects people at the age from 31 to 40 years, – MOZ

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Больше всего Covid-19 в Украине болеют люди в возрасте от 31 до 40 лет, - МОЗ

In Ukraine most of all are ill with the coronavirus Covid-19 people aged from 31 to 40 years. Such data as of March 29, according to the Telegram-channel of the Ministry of health “the Coronavirus. Info”, informs BAGNET.

“If we consider the age structure of patients with laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19 over the past day, more sick people at the age from 31 to 40 years. This is 22% of the total number,” – said during a briefing Deputy Minister of health, Chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Detailed statistics of the disease by age groups is this:

▪I from 0 to 10 years – 5.4%;

▪This is from 11 to 20 years – 4,5%;

▪This is 21 to 30 years – 12,5%;

▪This is from 31 to 40 years old – 22,4%;

▪This is from 41 to 50 years of 20.4%;

▪This is from 51 to 60 years – 21,3%;

▪This is from 61 to 70 years – 11,9%;

▪This is from 71 to 80 years of 1.4%;

▪This is from 81 to 90 years – 0,2 %.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article