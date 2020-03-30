Most Covid-19 in Ukraine affects people at the age from 31 to 40 years, – MOZ

In Ukraine most of all are ill with the coronavirus Covid-19 people aged from 31 to 40 years. Such data as of March 29, according to the Telegram-channel of the Ministry of health “the Coronavirus. Info”, informs BAGNET.

“If we consider the age structure of patients with laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19 over the past day, more sick people at the age from 31 to 40 years. This is 22% of the total number,” – said during a briefing Deputy Minister of health, Chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Detailed statistics of the disease by age groups is this:

▪I from 0 to 10 years – 5.4%;

▪This is from 11 to 20 years – 4,5%;

▪This is 21 to 30 years – 12,5%;

▪This is from 31 to 40 years old – 22,4%;

▪This is from 41 to 50 years of 20.4%;

▪This is from 51 to 60 years – 21,3%;

▪This is from 61 to 70 years – 11,9%;

▪This is from 71 to 80 years of 1.4%;

▪This is from 81 to 90 years – 0,2 %.