Most importantly — toilet paper: the Russians offered to buy a ready-made “truck of the Apocalypse”

In one of large supermarkets of Moscow for buyers have collected a set of products, dividing them into three categories — the author of the video called them “trucks of the Apocalypse.” Recall that the first death from the coronavirus in Russia was recorded on March 19.

Truck sets divided by categories. First, apparently, for ordinary people, the second — for the “middle class” and the third “for the rich.” Of course, not done in sets without toilet paper. So far without her…

Video on his page in social networks has placed the officer of the Ukrainian armed forces Anatoly Stefan (“Stirlitz”).

As previously reported “FACTS” in Moscow, the monks of the vysoko-Petrovsky monastery decided daily to walk in procession and pray for deliverance from the coronavirus.

